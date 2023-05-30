The Thursday morning shooting at the Sunoco located in Carroll County at 2476 East Highway 166 has left Donald Russell, 57, of Carrollton dead. An arrest is yet to be made as investigations continue.

According to the initial report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jacob Richards was dispatched at around 7:15 a.m. to the Sunoco in reference to shots fired and a potential victim lying on the ground.

Trending Videos