The Thursday morning shooting at the Sunoco located in Carroll County at 2476 East Highway 166 has left Donald Russell, 57, of Carrollton dead. An arrest is yet to be made as investigations continue.
According to the initial report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jacob Richards was dispatched at around 7:15 a.m. to the Sunoco in reference to shots fired and a potential victim lying on the ground.
Upon arrival, Richards approached the Sunoco from the rear due to being told on the radio that the suspect "had possibly gone towards the back of the building in an attempt to flee the area," according to the incident report.
Richards noted that as he approached the side of the building he observed Donald Russell "on his back bleeding and a handgun between his legs."
EMS was on the scene and administered aid to the victim.
In his report, Deputy Richards said, “While trying to secure the scene and gather a little bit of information, I was approached by a black male wearing a blue shirt who stated, ‘Hey sir, I need to speak with you.’
"I turned my attention to the male who then advised me ‘I’m the one that shot the guy.’
Due to the chaos at the scene, I had to ask the male to repeat himself. He then stated again, ‘I’m the one that shot the guy.’”
Richards asked the man, who was identified as Montego Ackey, to walk to the side of the building so they could speak privately. After placing Richards in handcuffs and double-locking them, he proceeded to read the man his Miranda Warning.
After hearing his Miranda Warning, the male declined to speak any further with police. He was then placed in the rear seat of the patrol car.
Deputy Richards then spoke with several witnesses, one of whom told him that all he remembered was some subjects had allegedly come out of the store and heard several gunshots. However, this witness was unsure how many shots were fired during the incident. The witness told Richards that he observed the man on the ground and placed his hand on the gunshot wound while someone else called 911 for him.
Richards spoke with another witness who said he had allegedly witnessed the shots being fired. This witness advised Richards that he heard the gunshots and witnessed movement at the far side of the building.
While standing at the scene, Richards was approached by Ardavious Montrell Harris. Harris told Richards that he had allegedly witnessed the entire encounter. He said that he saw the whole thing and Ackey was his brother. According to the report, “[Harris] observed a black man in a brown shirt follow [Ackey] out the door and kept making an action like he was fumbling with a handgun. [Harris] observed the black male hold up a black handgun towards his brother’s head.”
Once the two men exited the store, Harris heard gunshots and the victim fell to the ground.
Donald Russell was taken by West Georgia Ambulance, but before he was taken, Sergeant Byrd gave Richards the pistol that was between Donald Russell’s legs and advised him to keep the firearm safe and to secure it. Richards made sure that the firearm was safe and noticed that there was no round in the chamber of the firearm. A few moments later, investigators arrived on the scene and information was passed onto them. Investigator Harmon retrieved the firearm from Richards’ vehicle and it was turned over to Harmon.
While speaking with family members who started to arrive on the scene, Donovan Montez Russell arrived on the scene in a white Nissan SUV. Donovan Russell rushed out of his vehicle and began yelling and attempting to make his way through the crime scene. According to the report, when Donovan Russell made eye contact with the family of Ackey, he stared at them along with the officers that were nearby. He eventually got back in his car and drove around the store on the roadway while staring at everyone. Once he left the area, Richards placed a BOLO with surrounding agencies in case anything came about with Donovan Russell.
Richards was then instructed by Captain Keith Price to take Montego to the Sheriff’s Office and have him placed in an interview room.
Since the incident occurred, Donald Russell has succumbed to his injuries while in the hospital. The Carroll County Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the incident and are conducting additional interviews.
