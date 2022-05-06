The other day I was walking with a good friend of mine and we got on the subject of old dogs learning new tricks. She told me she’d seen a three-minute video online that changed her perspective on life — a man who had a better way to tie shoes. I told her I didn’t think there was anything wrong with the way I tied my shoes. After all, I’ve been doing it the same way for fifty something years.
I can remember clearly learning to tie my shoe. I was a late bloomer. The other kids at kindergarten were already tying theirs with the greatest of ease. I was motivated by shame to learn how. I tried the cheater method a time or two. That’s when you make two rabbit ears and tie them together in a granny knot. That fooled the other kids, but at the end of the day, when I struggled to get that knot undone, I knew in my heart I still couldn’t tie my shoes.
My daddy ended up helping me learn that un-learnable task.
The shoes were white, I remember that. Canvas sneakers. The shoestrings were limp and uncooperative. I sat on a little stool in a wood paneled room. He tried to show me with the “rabbit chases around the tree and jumps in the hole” technique. I remember him showing me over and over. I tried and tried and tried until I finally succeeded. He praised me and I felt, at last, like a big girl.
Shoestrings are not only a rite of passage for the young. I remember when my grandmother Hattie Lou reached a place in her life when her hands wouldn’t cooperate with her. They were gnarled with arthritis and hard work in general — gnarled like tree roots. Her back wasn’t much better, so bending over her feet and tying her shoes was starting to be a chore she couldn’t manage. But she wouldn’t ask for help. Hattie Lou had always been self-sufficient, and she’d go shoe-less before she’d have somebody tying her strings.
Finally, one day after watching her struggle with her own laces, I said, “Let’s go get you some new shoes.” She allowed she might like to have a pair. We went to the “Dr. Scholl’s” section in Wal-Mart and I showed her the shoes with Velcro straps. She didn’t like them at first (she was always a stylish lady) but when she figured out how easy they were to get in and out of, she was sold. She bought them and didn’t have another minutes worry about tying those strings.
I have a lot of memories tied up in the way I tie my shoes. So when my friend Terri told me I was doing it the wrong way, I wasn’t sure I wanted to learn the right one. Finally, out of curiosity, I googled “Ted Talks” and “Shoe Tie” and found the link to the video.
The speaker was funny. He said “although I’m speaking to some of the most intelligent people on the planet, I have a reason to believe that most of you are tying your shoes incorrectly.” He went on to confess that he’d led the same sad life until about 3 years ago when he bought a pair of shoes with round nylon laces that kept coming untied. He took them back to the store where he got them to complain. The storeowner said, “You’re tying them wrong.” Then he demonstrated how to do it right. It turns out there’s a weak form and a strong form of the shoe-tie knot. And traditionally we’re all taught the weak form. That leaves us open to frustration from un-tying shoes and danger from tripping over our shoestrings.
I watched the video but I was skeptical. After all, my daddy taught me how to tie my shoe and I’ve tied it that way ever since. It was a skill probably taught to him by his father, and his father before him, and before him, into infinity (or at least as long as there have been shoe strings that needed tying).
But what was the harm in trying it once? Turns out, the man on the video was right. I was using the weak form of the knot. I used his technique on several pairs of shoes after that, but finally decided to put it to the ultimate test. I have a pair of shoes that won’t stay tied to save their lives. I always have to double tie them, or invariably, I’m going to end up with loose and floppy shoes. I used the “improved” knot only — no double knot. And amazingly, they stayed tied all day.
I’ve been tying my shoes for a long time — twice a day, 365 days a year, for 59 years. That’s roughly a total of 43,070 times. That’s one thing I was pretty sure I was good at. And now I discover that I’ve been doing it wrong all along. I must say, that is pretty startling. I guess you can teach an old dog new tricks.
