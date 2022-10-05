Shirley Dimple Blue Thompson, 82 of Bremen passed away on October 4, 2022 in a local healthcare facility.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, October 6, 2022 between 6 & 8 pm.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Shirley Dimple Blue Thompson, 82 of Bremen passed away on October 4, 2022 in a local healthcare facility.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, October 6, 2022 between 6 & 8 pm.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Reverend J.C. Stevens officiating.
Internment will follow in Pineywoods Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.