Mrs. Shirley Popchoke, age 73 of Temple passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Sacred Journey Hospice, Newnan.

Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law Lisa & Darren Callahan, Villa Rica, Jennifer Popchoke and companion Rob Kittle, Temple; brother Jimmy Brown of Muskogee, Oklahoma, two grandchildren and one great grandchild also survive.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Popchoke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.