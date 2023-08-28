Mrs. Shirley Popchoke, age 73 of Temple passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Sacred Journey Hospice, Newnan.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law Lisa & Darren Callahan, Villa Rica, Jennifer Popchoke and companion Rob Kittle, Temple; brother Jimmy Brown of Muskogee, Oklahoma, two grandchildren and one great grandchild also survive.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Dale Popchoke and grandson James Mason Ely.
In accordance with her wishes her body will be cremated.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at 11 a.m. from the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Philadelphia, Mississippi. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roy White,Mike Simpson, Lance Wyche, Mike Ford, Robert Tolbert and Mike Hardy.
The family will receive friends at McClain-Hays Funeral Home in Philadelphia Mississippi on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the local arrangements.
