Shirley Maxine Weaver
Shirley Maxine Weaver, 88, of Temple, Ga passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. She was born on September 21, 1934. She is the daughter of the late William Ellis Sprayberry and the late Ruby Henderson Mitchell.

Mrs. Weaver was passionate about being involved in ministry outside of her home. She did a radio program for many years, which was mainly concerned with women’s ministry. Mrs. Weaver had a heart for missions and women serving women. She impacted many women for Jesus. Mrs. Weaver was a Sunday school and Bible teacher, and she loved to speak about Jesus and His love. She produced a monthly newsletter, The Servant’s Heart, AKA, “The Pink Paper”. She lived a life that was submerged in the Word of God. Mrs. Weaver went on several religious trips to Mexico, Ukraine, Haiti and the Holy Land. Her family describes her as being a warrior in her faith. She overcame many challenges in her life which strengthened her relationship with Jesus.

