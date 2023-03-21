Shirley Maxine Weaver, 88, of Temple, Ga passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. She was born on September 21, 1934. She is the daughter of the late William Ellis Sprayberry and the late Ruby Henderson Mitchell.
Mrs. Weaver was passionate about being involved in ministry outside of her home. She did a radio program for many years, which was mainly concerned with women’s ministry. Mrs. Weaver had a heart for missions and women serving women. She impacted many women for Jesus. Mrs. Weaver was a Sunday school and Bible teacher, and she loved to speak about Jesus and His love. She produced a monthly newsletter, The Servant’s Heart, AKA, “The Pink Paper”. She lived a life that was submerged in the Word of God. Mrs. Weaver went on several religious trips to Mexico, Ukraine, Haiti and the Holy Land. Her family describes her as being a warrior in her faith. She overcame many challenges in her life which strengthened her relationship with Jesus.
Shirley found great joy in spending time caring for her friends and family. She had a special love for her husband, Rev. James Olin Weaver. Everyone was always welcome at the Weaver Home. Mrs. Weaver was a good, Southern cook who fed her family with loving meals.
Mrs. Weaver played basketball and ran track during her school years. Gardening was a big part of her life and she made sure her whole family joined her. Mrs. Weaver was a clean and tidy lady; she always wanted her home to be neat and orderly.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev, James Olin Weaver; daughter, Bonnie Buchanan; son in law, Thomas “Dickie” Buchanan; grandson, Brian “Buck” Buchanan; brothers, Arlon Sprayberry, Benjamin Sprayberry, Terry Sprayberry; sisters, Betty Elllis, Virginia Sprayberry, Trudy Sprayberry.
Mrs. Weaver is survived by her son, Steve Weaver and his wife, Barbara of Villa Rica, GA; daughters, Donna Pullen and her husband, Steve of Carrollton, GA, Kathy Hannah and her husband, Jimmy of Temple, GA; sister, Barbara Fennell of Aragon; grandchildren, Jeremy Pullen and his wife, Tiffany, Stephanie Hall and her husband, Tom, Nick Pullen and his wife, Susan, Christine Thompson; twelve great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 21, 2023 from 12 P.M. until 3 P.M. at Concord Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 3 P.M. at Concord Baptist Church. Pastor Joey Dedman and Associate Pastor Sammy Clark will be officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Troy White officiating.
