Shirley Marie Carter

Shirley Marie Carter, 93, of Winterville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Shirley was born on Aug. 29, 1929, in Chapel Hill, N.C., the daughter of the late Dewey Maine Horner and Robena Lee Rudd.

Service information

Dec 16
Visitation
Friday, December 16, 2022
1:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Dec 16
Service
Friday, December 16, 2022
3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
