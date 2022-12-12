Shirley Marie Carter, 93, of Winterville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Shirley was born on Aug. 29, 1929, in Chapel Hill, N.C., the daughter of the late Dewey Maine Horner and Robena Lee Rudd.
Shirley was Baptist by faith and was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for many years before moving to Winterville and joining Winterville First Baptist church in 2000. She loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren and serving in her church. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Carter; sisters, Thelma Duncan and Mary Doris Stephens; and brothers, Richard Horner and D.M. Horner Jr.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters; Robbin (Joel) Besley and Donna Poelstra; brother, Franklin Horner; grandchildren, William Hendrick, Gennie (Stephen) Laramore, Jason Lambert, Sean (Megan) McKinney and Adam (Jessica) Koehler; great-grandchildren, Jodie McKinney, Carter Thompson, Rylee and Rhyan McKinney, Remington Koehler and Israel Duttlinger; and many friends whom she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett officiating. Entombment with be held at Carroll Memory Gardens following the service.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
