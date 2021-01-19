Shirley Leatherwood

Mrs. Shirley Ruth Smith Leatherwood, 91, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed
away on Jan. 15,
2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Carrollton.
She was born on Feb. 11, 1929, in Carroll County, the daughter of the late Rev. Alton I. Smith and Mildred Miller Smith.
Mrs. Leatherwood was a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Adult Friendship Sunday School Class. She was a graduate of Mt. Zion High
School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death of an infant son, Daniel Leslie Whitaker, and sister, Joyce Smith Perkins.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Nic Marino, of Villa Rica; brother and sister-in-law, David and Melissa Smith, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Molly Byrd, of Roswell, Miranda Jordan and husband, Carl Jordan, of Douglasville and Ross Byrd, of Douglasville, along with several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Leatherwood retired after 25 years from AT&T and was a member of the Telephone Pio-
neers.
A graveside service was held at l p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ken Stephens officiating.
In her memory, donations may be made to Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
For those who were unable to attend, the service was recorded and is available on Shirley’s obituary page at www.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high tower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
