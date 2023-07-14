Shirley Irene Herrin, age 84 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 20, 1938 in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of the late Leonard Hulbert and the late Dorothy Miner Hulbert.
Mrs. Herrin was a longtime member of Shady Grove Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the WMU, and volunteered in the Church Library. She formerly worked as an LPN with Tanner Medical Center, Dr. Talley, and later with the Carroll County Prison System.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil W. Herrin in 2015.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children: Danny &Tammy Herrin of Carrollton, Georgia, Sandra & Lanny Odom of Cartersville, Georgia, David & Vicky Herrin of Carrollton, Georgia, and Judy & David Horton of Woodland, Alabama; brother, Jessie “Butch” Earl Hulbert of Coldwater, Michigan; and grandchildren: Elizabeth Smith, Brent Herrin, Jessica Shoemake, Ashley Payne, and Kelsie Horton; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be conducted Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. from Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Harris and Rev. Ricky Shadrix officiating.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 6-8 p.m.
Mrs. Shirley’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the excellent care received from members of the Traditions Hospice team.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Traditions Hospice, 497 Rome Street, Carrollton, Georgia, 30116.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
