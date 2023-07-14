Shirley Irene Herrin

Shirley Irene Herrin, age 84 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 20, 1938 in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of the late Leonard Hulbert and the late Dorothy Miner Hulbert.

Mrs. Herrin was a longtime member of Shady Grove Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the WMU, and volunteered in the Church Library. She formerly worked as an LPN with Tanner Medical Center, Dr. Talley, and later with the Carroll County Prison System.

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Herrin, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 16
Graveside
Sunday, July 16, 2023
2:00PM
Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
1293 Sand Hill Shady Grove Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.