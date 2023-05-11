Shirley Duncan Whisenhunt

Shirley Duncan Whisenhunt, age 75, of Bowdon, Ga, passed away early Thursday morning, May 11, 2023. She was born December 11, 1947, in Pickens County, Ala, the daughter of the late Ellis Woods Duncan and the late Ruthie Mae Price Duncan.

She retired after working for many years as a school bus driver with the Carroll County School System and as the front-end manager at FoodMax. Some of her favorite things to do were shopping from QVC and cooking. But the most important thing in her life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Service information

May 13
Visitation
Saturday, May 13, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
May 13
Funeral
Saturday, May 13, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
