Shirley Duncan Whisenhunt, age 75, of Bowdon, Ga, passed away early Thursday morning, May 11, 2023. She was born December 11, 1947, in Pickens County, Ala, the daughter of the late Ellis Woods Duncan and the late Ruthie Mae Price Duncan.
She retired after working for many years as a school bus driver with the Carroll County School System and as the front-end manager at FoodMax. Some of her favorite things to do were shopping from QVC and cooking. But the most important thing in her life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Michael Shane Whisenhunt, and brothers, Sonny Duncan, Buford Duncan and Ricky Duncan.
Shirley leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children and their spouses; Kenneth “Wade” & Susan Whisenhunt and Sonya DeLynn Whisenhunt & Sonya Weaver; sister, Patsy Pemberton; grandchildren: Jonathon & Krissy Whisenhunt, Duston & Heather Whisenhunt, Kay & Nick Kendrick, and Lee & Macie Whisenhunt; and great-grandchildren, Braxton Whisenhunt, Jaxson Whisenhunt, Lynnox Whisenhunt, Mattie Whisenhunt, Raeleigh Whisenhunt, Payton Harper, Karsyn Kendrick, Cooper Kendrick, Kenzlie Whisenhunt, and Paisley Whisenhunt; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Tom Compton officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Jonathon Whisenhunt, Duston Whisenhunt, Nick Kendrick, Robbie Pemberton, Colt Duncan, and Jeff Duncan.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the time of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
