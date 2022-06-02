Shirley Davis

Funeral services for Shirley Duffey Bearden Davis, 86, of Williston, South Carolina, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Folk Funeral Home in Williston with the Rev. Marshall Swindall officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Memorials may be given to the Williston Church of Christ, P.O. Box 255, Williston, SC 29853.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Day Break Adult Care and Regency Hospice for their love, care and concern that they have shown Shirley.
She passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Born in Newnan, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Odie Monroe Duffey and Clara Young Duffey. She was first married to the late Claude Jackson Bearden and was the widow of Merel E. Davis.
Shirley lived her life to the fullest. She had a special type of energy and joy about her that was contagious and unforgettable. She loved dancing and music, especially country music, and especially Alan Jackson.
Shirley reveled in the wonder of God’s creation — thunder and lightning, hummingbirds, her beloved cardinals, the beach, flowers — she always took the time to see and appreciate the beauty around her.
Shirley was known far and wide for her famous biscuits that she loved to share with coworkers at Savannah River Site. She was a loyal friend and her friends were family to her. She loved having a house full of people.
In her home and in her heart, there was always room for one more. Her door was always open, her coffee pot always full. Her most treasured roles in life were mother and granny.
She was so proud of her large family — five sons, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. They were the greatest joy of her life. She was a member of the Williston Church of Christ and previously worked at SRS as a naval fuels operator.
Survivors include her sons, Keith (Karen) Bearden, of Barnwell, Kurt (Kim) Bearden, of Barnwell, Kent Bearden (Jimmy Jacobson), of Oklahoma, Kevin Bearden (Cathy Woods), of Williston and Kerek (Robin) Bearden, of Barnwell; grandchildren, Stephanie (Chad) Mead, Sabrina Bearden, Kurt Neil Bearden, Ryan (Brittany) Bearden, Nathan (Rubi) Bearden, Casey (Tiffany) Bearden, Kyle Bearden, Alexandria (Nic) Morris, Noah (Madison) Bearden, Hunter (Amy) Bearden, Nic Bearden (Angel Keisler), Caleb (Ansley) Bearden, Brianna Bearden (Remington Davidson) and Jake (Julianne Bryant) Bearden; great grandchildren Payslee, Jax, and River Mead, Alanah Jones, Remmi Davidson, Luke and Tucker Bearden, Camila Bearden, Remi Bearden, Madison Webb, Miley and Levi Morris, Ellie Rose and Cohen Bearden, Tybee and Gavin Hamilton, and Natalie Holder; a brother, Christopher (Linda) Duffey, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Vickie Williams, brother, Wendell Duffey and daughter-in-law, Faye Bodiford Bearden.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory, www.folkfuneralhome.com, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.