Mrs. Shirley Anne Robinson, age 86, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Mrs. Robinson was born on August 6, 1936 in Heard County, Georgia the daughter of the late Zelours Frances Wilson and Mary Louette Gosdin Wilson. During her working career she held several different jobs. She worked in Real Estate where she had her Broker’s License, sold advertisements for WLBB Radio and West Georgia Radio and was a sales associate at Belk Clothing Store. She was a member of Goshen Methodist Church.

Service information

Jul 19
Visitation
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Goshen Methodist Church
1458 Glenloch Road
Franklin, GA 30217
Jul 19
Graveside Service
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
11:00AM
Goshen Methodist Church Cemetery
1458 Glenloch Rd
Roopville, Georgia 30217
