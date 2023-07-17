Mrs. Shirley Anne Robinson, age 86, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Mrs. Robinson was born on August 6, 1936 in Heard County, Georgia the daughter of the late Zelours Frances Wilson and Mary Louette Gosdin Wilson. During her working career she held several different jobs. She worked in Real Estate where she had her Broker’s License, sold advertisements for WLBB Radio and West Georgia Radio and was a sales associate at Belk Clothing Store. She was a member of Goshen Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Henry Michael Robinson; granddaughters, Leslie (Eddie Jerome) Wheeler, Rachel (Ambrae) Phillips and Kendall Robinson; great grandchildren, Kopelynn, Kambell, Loni, Sam and Lane; sister-in-law, Sue Brand and brother-in-law, Dr. Jerry (Alice) Robinson.
A graveside service and interment will be held at Goshen Methodist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at Goshen Methodist Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service hour.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
