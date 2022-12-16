Mrs. Shirley Ann Depew Morris, age 87, of Dallas, Ga., formerly of Tallapoosa, Ga., passed away December 13, 2022. She was born January 21, 1935 in Kingsport, Tenn. to the late John Depew and Minnie Conner Depew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Morris; son, Walter “Rocky” Robinson; sister, Judy McGregor; and brother, Gene Atkins.
Shirley retired after many years of work as a Seamstress at Sewell Clothing Manufacturing. She was a faithful member of Muscadine Baptist Church until her health declined. She loved butterflies and hummingbirds, but adored her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Robinson, of Dallas, Ga., Wanda Robinson, of Marietta, Ga., and Deloris Robinson, of Houston, TX; son, Mike Robinson, of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren and their spouses, Trent and Charlene Rogers, Alex Pfander, John and Coco Riesen, Lisa and Seth McKinney, Michael and Torrie Robinson, Justin and Crystal Robinson, Krystal and Nathan Gillam, and Christopher Abegg; 14 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; sister, Brenda Smith, of Kingsport, Tenn.; and brother, Frank Morrell, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel. A eulogy will be given by Charlene Rogers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Depew as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.