Mrs. Shirley Ann Depew Morris, age 87, of Dallas, Ga., formerly of Tallapoosa, Ga., passed away December 13, 2022. She was born January 21, 1935 in Kingsport, Tenn. to the late John Depew and Minnie Conner Depew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Morris; son, Walter “Rocky” Robinson; sister, Judy McGregor; and brother, Gene Atkins.

Shirley retired after many years of work as a Seamstress at Sewell Clothing Manufacturing. She was a faithful member of Muscadine Baptist Church until her health declined. She loved butterflies and hummingbirds, but adored her children and grandchildren.

