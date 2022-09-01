Mrs. Shirley Ann Borneman Key, age 66 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on August 31, 2022. Shirley was born in Austell, Georgia on April 10, 1956, the daughter of the late Earl Borneman, and Louise Jacobs Borneman.
Shirley retired from Tanner Medical Hospital and worked in housekeeping for 30 years. She was a Christian by faith and was a member of Yellow dirt Baptist Church, she loved playing games on her phone and enjoyed being a mother to her two sons and she loved her fur babies.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband of 27 years, Kimberly “Kim” Alvin Key; sons, Adam Scott Rooks and Brad Scott Rooks; and her sister Lilly Goodwin.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Steve Rooks, Buddy Rooks (Tracy Cooper); sister, Linda (Jimmy) McGuire; and her brother Earl Borneman Jr.; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Shane Caldwell officiating. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.
In keeping with Shirley’s wishes her body will be cremated following the service.
