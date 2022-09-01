Shirley Ann Borneman Key

Mrs. Shirley Ann Borneman Key, age 66 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on August 31, 2022. Shirley was born in Austell, Georgia on April 10, 1956, the daughter of the late Earl Borneman, and Louise Jacobs Borneman.

Shirley retired from Tanner Medical Hospital and worked in housekeeping for 30 years. She was a Christian by faith and was a member of Yellow dirt Baptist Church, she loved playing games on her phone and enjoyed being a mother to her two sons and she loved her fur babies.

Service information

Sep 3
Visitation
Saturday, September 3, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Sep 3
Service
Saturday, September 3, 2022
1:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
