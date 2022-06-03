Sheryl Hill, 51, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on May 20, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Redan Chapel, 5843 Redan Road in Lithonia, Georgia.
Viewing was on Friday, June 3, 2022, from noon to the funeral hour.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.