Mr. Sherwin D. Crews, age 86 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
He was born March 14, 1935, in Cleburne County, Alabama, the son of the late Henry Crews and the late Ruth Walker Crews. He attended Bowdon High School and retired from Southwire with 35 years of service. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters: Helen Moore, Laqueta Henderson, and Melinda Punkosdy; brother, Gordon Crews; and great granddaughter, Rilyn Harper. Survivors include his loving wife, Evelyn Ledford Crews; children: Laura (Michael) Evans of Carrollton, Donna (Steve) Harper of Bowdon, Georgia, Stuart (Carol) Crews of Whitesburg, Georgia, and Marcia (Gilbert) Iverson of Woodland, Alabama; grandchildren: Brandon Lowery, Jacob Harper, Brian Crews, Levi Crews, Dustin Iverson, Devin Iverson, Ginger Crews, Shanda Knowles and Cierra McCormick; 13 great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with Pastor Cranval Ledford officiating. Grandsons will proudly serve as pallbearers. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #143.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
