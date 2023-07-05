Sherrie Ann Balenger House, age 79, of Bremen, passed away July 3, 2023, at a local healthcare facility. She was born in Bremen, the daughter of the late Marshel Jackson Balenger and Maye Louise Fulghum Balenger. She retired from Walmart as a sales associate and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Maynard House, and a son, Greg House.
Survivors include her children, Ricky House (Paula) of Bremen, Shane House (Dana) of Bowdon, Melanie Shackleford (Jim) of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Tony House (Julie) of Oxford, GA.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be conducted on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Alan Kirk officiating. Robbie Rainey, Jerry Stanford, John Stanford, Scott Stanford, Stanley Stanford and Jared Muse will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Sherrie Ann House, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.