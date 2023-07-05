Sherrie Ann Balenger House, age 79, of Bremen, passed away July 3, 2023, at a local healthcare facility. She was born in Bremen, the daughter of the late Marshel Jackson Balenger and Maye Louise Fulghum Balenger. She retired from Walmart as a sales associate and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Maynard House, and a son, Greg House.

Service information

Jul 7
Visitation
Friday, July 7, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Jul 7
Funeral
Friday, July 7, 2023
11:00AM
Chapel, Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
