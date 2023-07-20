Mr. Sherman Boykin, age 62, of Carrollton, Ga died on July 12, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday July 22, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Viewing will be held on Saturday July 22, 2023 from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherman Boykin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.