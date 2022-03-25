The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has taken the initiative to incorporate the neighborhood watch program into more communities within the county.
In January, the CSSO hired Deputy Mike McDowell as the Community Programs Coordinator. One of his duties is to increase the number of neighborhood watch programs implemented in the community.
“We’ve never had anybody that just worked full time. Now that we’ve hired Mike, because he does other things, but that’s one of his main goals and continues to build,” Major Craig Dodson said.
McDowell has been assisted by Dodson in facilitating neighborhood watch meetings.
“We’ve had neighborhood watch for years, but at this point we’re trying to take it to the next level,” Dodson said.
The purpose of the program is to increase vigilance in neighborhoods, which can help prevent crimes like burglary, auto break ins, property damage, theft and scams while building better relationships between the community and law enforcement.
“We always have had community support and we’re fortunate,” Dodson said. “The sheriff doesn’t want to take that for granted, so we just want to grow that support.”
Since McDowell joined the team three months ago, there have been neighborhood watch groups implemented in Windmill Park, Centerpointe in Temple and East and West Miles Road in Clem.
“We want to understand the specific issues happening in their community -- because what’s happening in Temple and what’s happening in Roopville may be different -- and find out what we can do to help,” Dodson said.
McDowell stated that his goal is to have a minimum of 12 new watch groups - one new group each month - implemented by the end of the year.
When new watch groups are established in neighborhoods, tasks have to be distributed. There is a person appointed to be president, whose role is to be a direct contact between the other group members and law enforcement.
The meetings are scheduled every two or three months and allow for residents to become familiar with who lives in the neighborhood, the cars they drive and discuss neighborhood concerns. Also, that trust is built amongst each other so they are more comfortable to share concerns or alerts with each other.
Individuals who are interested in implementing this program in their neighborhood can reach out to Deputy Mike McDowell or Sergeant Corey Allen through the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
