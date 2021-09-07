Within the past month, two Carroll County first responders have passed away due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
On Friday, deputy sheriff Jody Smith, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, Tanner Medical Center-Carrollton. A Facebook post from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office noted that Smith died due to complications of COVID-19.
On August 15, Carroll County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson died after a battle with the virus.
Smith was a well-respected and liked veteran of the sheriff’s office. He was a member of the department’s transport division.
Funeral services for the 42-year old deputy, an eight-year member of the CCSO, were held Monday at Crumbely’s Chapel Church of God in Heflin, Alabama.
Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan offered her condolences to Smith’s family as well as his community.
“My thoughts, support, and prayers go out to the family and friends of Deputy Jody Smith as we prepare to lay another public servant to rest. Carroll County has suffered tremendous loss in the last few weeks and I continue to pray for those suffering from so much heartache. I thank Deputy Jody Smith for his dedicated service to Carroll County, as he is remembered and honored today,” Morgan said in an official statement.
Scores of local citizens flooded the department’s Facebook page with messages of condolence and support for the Smith family and his fellow law enforcement officers.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, there were more than 2,000 comments posted on the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The postings were not only from local citizens but from other people and fellow law enforcement agencies throughout the nation.
Here is a sampling of the many posts:
“This hurts my heart. Such a sweet soul. Continued prayers for his family.”
— Lisa Hightower
“Sending my condolences and prayers to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and his family.”
— Isaac Barnes
“I never had the pleasure of meeting Deputy Jody Smith, but I was in Georgia and on Fathers Day my daughter, Amber Harris, asked me to attend church with her. Deputy Smith was working traffic patrol that day and my daughter went on to explain how he was nice, polite, and she looked forward to seeing him every Sunday. Such an honorable job. Many prayers to Deputy Smith’s family, friends, and all the men and women in Blue.”
— Jerry Harris
The following is the text of the “Final Call” that was broadcast Monday to all Carroll County law enforcement officers:
“Dispatch 950. Dispatch 950, Dispatch 950. Deputy Jody Smith ended his watch September 3, 2021. Deputy Jody Smith, Carroll County thanks you for your eight years of dedicated service to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Carroll County.
”He has touched many lives within Carroll County. Your family, friends, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will never forget your courage and dedication to them and to everyone else you came in contact with.
”Deputy Jody Smith, you have made the ultimate sacrifice, and we love you and miss you. You have finished your tour, and it is now your turn to rest and be with your Savior forever.
”Deputy Jody Smith, we have the watch from here. Carroll County Dispatch has you 10-7, 10-42.”
The term “10-7” is police code for “Out of Service,” while “10-42” stands for “End of Tour.”
