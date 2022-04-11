For those interested in a career in law enforcement, the Carroll County Sheriff's Department is hosting an open-interview event on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the CCSO on Newnan Road in Carrollton.
The Department is hiring certified peace officers and jail detention officers, according to Capt. Keith Price.
Open interviews will be conducted for the positions. Starting pay for certified peace officers is approximately $43,000 per year, and the entry pay level for jail detention officers is approximately $36,000 annually, according to the announcement that is on the department's social media site.
The announcement noted that there is an accelerated background check process, the availability of overtime pay, liberal beard and tattoo policies, and take-home cars.
Qualifications include the following:
- minimum 18 years of age
- high school diploma/GED
- valid driver's license
- background check
- P.O.S.T. Certification if applying for patrol
- completed application
According to Capt. Keith Price in regard to what can be expected on April 16, the event will include on-the-spot interviews, expedited background checks, meeting staff, and a tour of the Sheriff's Office.
To download an application in advance, visit https://carrollsheriff.net/ccso-employment. Applications are also available at the Sheriff's Office.
For additional information, contact Capt. Price at 770-830-5916 or by email at kprice@carrollsheriff.com.
