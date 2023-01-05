It’s New Year’s Day and I’m sweating like a hog. I’m sitting here on my in-law’s wraparound deck in Coldwater, Alabama, and this southern weather just beats all. Last week, I’m wrapping my pipes and dripping my faucets. This week, I’m wiping the sweat from my brow like a Southern Baptist preacher after an hour-long sermon just before the altar call.
I’m particular to cold winters, hot summers, and soul-assuring benediction songs about sweet sounding grace and peace in the valley. Please and amen.
Within seconds of standing outside the kitchen window, my heart was sent fluttering like the wings of a swallowtail, causing me to question the effectiveness of my blood pressure medicine. The smell of good luck and Mason jars full of money through a traditional Southern New Year’s fare of hog jowls, cooked greens, and cornpone is giving me a good case of the vapors.
In short, wobbly-kneed and out-of-sorts.
So, plopping down on a wooden bench - its weathered slats, like me, having seen better days - and gathering myself, I set to resting my eyes as best I could, which is a habit us old teachers enjoy from time to time. Almost immediately that “all in moderation” phrase pops into my mind before digging into dinner. According to my current ciphering, I am old. I should be drinking something bubbly or a frosty mug to celebrate the new year. You know, something young, hip, and fun. Something in moderation.
“Did you take your blood pressure pill before we left the house?” Myra Beth is asking me from the kitchen window, as the cuckoo clock in the hallway announces three o’clock.
“No ma’am,” I said, exasperatingly, which may explain the earlier onset of the vapors.
Forgetful as I am, she still tolerates me, loves me. She still likes holding my hand in public.
Back in the day, I’d be drinking quite a bit of the bubbly and a brew or two and smile, laugh, and party well into the morning of the new year. I also realize that saying “back in the day” has me sounding like my Dad, who thought the bubbly, beer, and partying led one down the primrose path and into the snares of Satan himself.
This was back before courting Myra Beth, before she set to training me, turning me from my wicked ways and sinful shenanigans, mind you. Now, I’m out like a light by nine.
And speaking of shenanigans, let's just go ahead and forget about New Year’s resolutions. We’re human. We have the best intentions when it comes to losing weight or smiling all the time, despite our heartaches. We’re going to quit swearing and start making more visits to see our parents and friends. But sometimes, a little, white-haired lady will fry a mess of apple pies like your Granny, your beloved Falcons will blow another 4th-quarter lead, and life, well, it happens.
And we’ll inevitably shoot ourselves in the foot by breaking those resolutions, because, well, we’re human. But, we’re giving our best Atticus Finch impression, right? And that should count for something. The ones who love you know. And, by dang, that’s all that matters.
“Let’s eat, Bid!” Myra Beth is calling from the kitchen window, causing my wandering mind to return to fried jowls, cooked greens, and cornbread baked in a cast-iron skillet. Good eating, my Paw-Paw would proclaim. No need for those thoughts of the bubbly, a few brews, New Year’s resolutions, and the like. Just good food and the love of a good woman who reminds you to take your blood pressure medicine.
Come to think of it, that love may lead to a different sort of shenanigans, You know, the other kind. Playing doctor, if you will.
Which reminds me, what did I do with my blood pressure pills?
