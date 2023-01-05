It’s New Year’s Day and I’m sweating like a hog. I’m sitting here on my in-law’s wraparound deck in Coldwater, Alabama, and this southern weather just beats all. Last week, I’m wrapping my pipes and dripping my faucets. This week, I’m wiping the sweat from my brow like a Southern Baptist preacher after an hour-long sermon just before the altar call. 

I’m particular to cold winters, hot summers, and soul-assuring benediction songs about sweet sounding grace and peace in the valley. Please and amen.

Trending Videos