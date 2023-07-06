Shelly Wright, age 62 of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on July 4, 2023 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 8, 1961 in El Paso, Texas, the daughter of the late Cart Wright and the late Mary Brown Wright.
Shelly was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Some of her favorite things to do were fishing, noodling, gardening, camping and boating, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lee Wright.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her companion, Danny Todd; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Mark Hollibush; son, Ben White; sister and brother-in-law, Carla & Jerry Calenberg; brothers and sisters-in-law: Gary & Kelly Wright, Jackie & Virginia Wright, and Carol Wright; grandchildren: Tiffany Bruce, Dakota Hollibush, Caylin White; and great, granddaughter: Nilah Hollibush.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM from Providence Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Webb and Pastor Scott Gray officiating. Shelly will be placed in the church at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Dakota Hollibush, Tiffany Bruce, Shawn Langley, Ronnie Craig, John Taylor, Cary Calenberg, and Richie Williams.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
