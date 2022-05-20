Shelly Ann Hudson, 63, of Carrollton, died on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Celebration of life service will be held

on Saturday, May

21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel,

602 Newnan Road

in Carrollton.

Interment will

follow in Carrollton

City Cemetery.

Viewing will be

on Friday May 20,

2022, from 3-6 p.m.

with the family receiving friends

from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

MASKS WILL

BE REQUIRED

OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Shelly Hudson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos