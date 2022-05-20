Shelly Ann Hudson, 63, of Carrollton, died on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held
on Saturday, May
21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel,
602 Newnan Road
in Carrollton.
Interment will
follow in Carrollton
City Cemetery.
Viewing will be
on Friday May 20,
2022, from 3-6 p.m.
with the family receiving friends
from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL
BE REQUIRED
OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
