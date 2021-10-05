Shelley Amandolia selected as CES Teacher of the Year

Carrollton Elementary School teacher Shelley Amandolia has been nominated by her peers for Teacher of the Year.
When the announcement was made, Carrollton Elementary School Principal Kylie Carroll said cryptically that this year's recipient was "a child whisperer and a might prayer warrior."
Everyone then knew she meant Amandolia Shelley.
“Ms. Amandolia is a blessing to every student, parent, and colleague she meets,” said Carroll. “She has a love for all kids, and she never fails to share her genuine joy with others.
“We are so fortunate to have her at CES and could not be more proud of her.”
Shelley said she did not start out to be a teacher at all. She was a nursing student at Kennesaw State when, in 1993, her brother Danny was severely injured in an automobile accident, taken to Grady Memorial’ Hospital's trauma center, and not expected to make it.
“Due to many prayers and the wisdom of the doctors, my brother woke up in the ICU on Mother’s Day with an amazing testimony,” said Amandolia, although the accident left him with a traumatic brain injury that required intensive rehabilitation.
Danny was a high school senior and only a half credit away from graduating, Amandolia said. When he finally returned to school, Shelley said his teachers “were amazing in supporting him every step of the way.”
Danny completed his English credit and was able to walk across the stage.
“This whole experience made me rethink my career decision on becoming a nurse,” said Amandolia.
Later that year, she and her husband Kenneth were expecting a child. Shelley said the only person who knew they were expecting was Danny.
But, the very next day, Danny was in another tragic accident. This time it took his life.
“In less than 12 hours, our lives had been drastically changed forever,” said Amandolia. “A very intelligent man by the name of Job once wrote, ‘The Lord gave and the Lord hath taken away, blessed be the name of the Lord.’
“Strangely enough, these words bring to mind the factors which influenced me to become a teacher.”
When her son Austin was born, Amandolia said she was a stay-at-hime mom who practiced on Austin what would become some of her signature techniques in teaching reading.
“His ability to soak it in the letters, sounds, and words was exciting,” said Amandolia. “By the time he entered kindergarten at CES, he was a reader and I had developed a desire to teach.”
Amandolia taught preschool at Tabernacle Baptist Church and worked closedly with Sara Williams, a special education teacher at CES, who came to the program to support one of Amandolia’s students who had autism.
“Mrs. Sara saw in me what I did not see in myself,” said Amandolia. “She encouraged me to join the team at CES, return to college, and change my previous major from nursing to teaching.”
While finishing her degree, Shelley worked as a paraprofessional at CES and took classes at night. She has since completed two more graduate degrees, and is proud of all that work.
“However, by far my greatest accomplishment in education would have to be my very first student, my son, Austin Amandolia, Carrollton High School honor graduate, class of 2013,” said Amandolia. “Teaching him to read and write developed a love for teaching, which catapulted me into my ministry and ultimately the calling God ordained all along.
“It has been a privilege to teach extraordinary little humans, while building forever relationships with them and their parents. Each and every one of my students holds a special place in my heart, because I know they were directed my way for a divine purpose.”
