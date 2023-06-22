Shelia Ann Geter, 67, of Bowdon, passed away on June 21, 2023.

Shelia was born on May 7, 1956 in Carrollton, Georgia to the late Gordon and Marie Harrington. She had worked for the local schools as an aide but had spent the last 20 years as a homemaker and helping her husband, Frankie, with his business. Shelia enjoyed shopping and flower gardening, but she found the most joy spending time with her family, whether at home or on vacation, and especially spoiling

