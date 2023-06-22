Shelia Ann Geter, 67, of Bowdon, passed away on June 21, 2023.
Shelia was born on May 7, 1956 in Carrollton, Georgia to the late Gordon and Marie Harrington. She had worked for the local schools as an aide but had spent the last 20 years as a homemaker and helping her husband, Frankie, with his business. Shelia enjoyed shopping and flower gardening, but she found the most joy spending time with her family, whether at home or on vacation, and especially spoiling
her grandchildren. She was also a longtime member of Sardis Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Frankie Geter; her children, Heather Thompson, Heath Geter, and Hollie Geter; her grandchildren,
Wesley Inman, Case Geter, Leah Geter, Paisley Sims, Lake Sims, Brantley Geter, and Adalynn Thompson; her siblings and their spouses, Melinda
and Greg Robinson, Tim and Lynn Harrington, Krista and Thomas Traylor; her CNA and caregiver, Katie George; and many other family members.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. at Sardis Baptist
Church. The Rev. Darnell Teal and the Rev. Kevin Geter will officiate. Pallbearers will be Scott Teal, Tim Caldwell, Chuck Yarbrough, Wade Benefield, Brandon Harrington, and Joshua Gosdin. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Prior to the service on Saturday, the family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Flowers will be accepted, but those wishing to do so may make contributions in Shelia’s memory to the Sardis Baptist Church Youth Group.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
