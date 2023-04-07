Ms. Sheila Osborn Parrish, age 69, of Carrollton, GA died on April 5, 2023. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date by family. Cremation services performed by Leaf Cremation of Georgia  678-398-9266. Burial place is Mountain View Park Cemetery (Marietta, Ga)

