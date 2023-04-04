Mrs. Sheila Diana Hunt, a Carroll County, Ga resident, passed away on April 4, 2023. She was born on December 6, 1958, the daughter of the late Milton Buell Fortner and Mattie Eubanks Fortner.
Sheila enjoyed playing games and spending time with her family. She was an animal lover and loved watching cardinals in her yard. She was a member of the Temperance Church. Sheila will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Hamilton “Corey” Hunt; sisters, Patricia Marie Herb, and Maritha Monjay Ivey.
She is survived by her lifelong companion of 30 years Barry Denney, brother Steve Russell Fortner and sister, Shirley Jane Bryant.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Caryl Strange officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service.
It is our honor to serve the Hunt family.
