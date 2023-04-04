Sheila Diana Hunt

Mrs. Sheila Diana Hunt, a Carroll County, Ga resident, passed away on April 4, 2023. She was born on December 6, 1958, the daughter of the late Milton Buell Fortner and Mattie Eubanks Fortner.

Sheila enjoyed playing games and spending time with her family. She was an animal lover and loved watching cardinals in her yard. She was a member of the Temperance Church. Sheila will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

To send flowers to the family of Sheila Hunt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 7
Visitation
Friday, April 7, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 7
Service
Friday, April 7, 2023
2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Trending Videos