Shearon, Dr. Jennifer of WGTC

West Georgia Technical College is excited to announce that Dr. Jennifer Shearon has been named the "2022 Adult Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year" for West Georgia Technical College.

The Adult Education OTOY program was designed to recognize and honor outstanding Adult Education teachers who make significant contributions to the field through instruction, innovation, and leadership. These outstanding teachers participate in activities for the school and within the community, understand the importance of the Adult Education profession and exemplify excellence.

