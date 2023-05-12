Peter got a haircut. Actually, there were probably better descriptions of the act that I perpetrated on that poor dog . . .a shearing . . .a mowing . . . a humiliation. I wanted to blame it on someone else, to proclaim in a loud voice, “Poor Peter, who has done this terrible thing to you?” But I could not deny that it was my hand that done it.

Before I get too carried away, let me assure you that Peter probably didn’t know how bad it was. He was a happy dog, but not the sharpest pencil in the box so he didn’t think too much about the fine points of dog barbering.

