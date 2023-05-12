Peter got a haircut. Actually, there were probably better descriptions of the act that I perpetrated on that poor dog . . .a shearing . . .a mowing . . . a humiliation. I wanted to blame it on someone else, to proclaim in a loud voice, “Poor Peter, who has done this terrible thing to you?” But I could not deny that it was my hand that done it.
Before I get too carried away, let me assure you that Peter probably didn’t know how bad it was. He was a happy dog, but not the sharpest pencil in the box so he didn’t think too much about the fine points of dog barbering.
In my defense, he needed it bad. See, Peter was a big, shaggy dog and just about the end of winter, before the first jonquils of spring had flung their yellow heads against the cold, Peter started to stink. It was hard to describe . . .sort of a musky fragrance, sour milk with a heavy cow manure undertone. But he was a farm dog and didn’t sleep in the house; so bathing him in cold weather was out of the question. I had to wait for spring.
Spring was late coming to Carroll County that year. Even though the iris and honeysuckle were in full bloom, the temperature remained strangely cool. Pop called it “Blackberry Winter” because it was still cold, but the blackberries were blooming. The nights were just a little too nippy, and that meant no bath for Peter.
But one bright morning, the TV weatherman assured us that the nighttime temperatures were trending towards balmy. They predicted genuine spring weather. The next day when I went to let the dogs out for their morning walk, I was almost knocked down by whiff of L’aire du Peter.” Bath time was nigh.
I had to be tricky. Peter also noticed when it was getting warm. He knew what that meant . . .that he was about to be treated to his first haircut of the year. That meant he got hard to get hold of. But Peter, like the rest of my pack, was a sucker for hotdogs. So, after setting up an impromptu pet parlor in the back of Pop’s pickup truck, I offered Peter his heart’s delight. Peter fell for it, like he always did. His appetite overcame his intellect.
Pop and I lifted him onto the tailgate, and I fired up the big clippers. Now, you have to understand, Peter was hard on clippers. Perhaps it was the fur. Perhaps it was the stink. But if a dog clipper went up against Peter’s coat, the clippers were going to lose. With that in mind, I had special ordered a heavy-duty set online- the same kind used by professional groomers. It was with those very clippers that Pop began to plow through the landscape of matted fur.
He shaved Peter’s tail first, leaving a big puff of hair at the end. He shaved one ear, leaving it as smooth as silk. Five passes across the top of Peter’s back left the fur behind soft and the color of wheat. However, on the sixth pass, the clipper snared, and seized up, complaining in a high, buzzing whine until Pop turned it off.
He tried to turn the clipper on again. And again. But it wasn’t working. Peter’s coat remained victorious.
Peter was a vision – a big, stinky sheepdog with a lion’s tail and a stripe down his back. Pop and I laughed for a while, until it was clear we were hurting Peter’s feelings. Then, Pop decided to fix the clippers and headed off to take them apart. I was left with Peter… and a pair of scissors. I had only the best of intentions. I was just going to fade the clipped strip in with the rest of his longer hair. But once I started, I couldn’t stop. I snipped until my hand was sore and all the mats were gone. Of course, most of his hair was gone too.
Have you ever seen a hayfield, after it’s been freshly cut . . . the way it looks as smooth as water? That’s not what Peter’s fur looked like. He looked like the moths had been after him all winter. His poor coat was botched. One of his ears was shaven, one was thatched, and his tail was cropped close, with a crazy puff of fur on the end.
It was a good thing that Peter was such a dopey dog, because when friends and family happened upon him, as they frequently did, he became the object of ridicule. I had folks driving out of their way, in hopes they might get a glimpse of Peter in all his gapped-up splendor. Cars stopped in the middle of the road so people could get a good look at him. Then they drove away, crying tears of mirth. Considering what a traffic hazard he was, I thought I should keep him inside, until his hair grew out. But one whiff of his melodious funk made me put him outside again.
Maybe I should have put up a warning sign, “Bad Haircut Crossing.”
