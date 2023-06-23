"Fight the good fight for the true faith. Hold tightly to the eternal life to which God has called you, which you have declared so well before many witnesses.— 1 Timothy 6:12
I knew from the day I met Carroll County Deputy Shainah Conn, I wanted to tell her story.
But this wasn't necessarily the story I wanted to write.
Coming back from an event in Arkansas on Saturday, I learned of her tragic passing.
I am constantly reminded of how much I hate cancer.
And the numbers seem to be getting worse instead of better.
From the National Institute of Health, each year, the American Cancer Society estimates the numbers of new cancer cases and deaths in the United States and compiles the most recent data on population-based cancer occurrence and outcomes using incidence data collected by central cancer registries and mortality data collected by the National Center for Health Statistics.
In 2023, 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States. Cancer incidence increased for prostate cancer by 3% annually from 2014 through 2019 after two decades of decline, translating to an additional 99,000 new cases; otherwise, however, incidence trends were more favorable in men compared to women.
For example, lung cancer in women decreased at one half the pace of men (1.1% vs. 2.6% annually) from 2015 through 2019, and breast and uterine corpus cancers continued to increase, as did liver cancer and melanoma, both of which stabilized in men aged 50 years and older and declined in younger men. However, a 65% drop in cervical cancer incidence during 2012 through 2019 among women in their early 20s, the first cohort to receive the human papillomavirus vaccine, foreshadows steep reductions in the burden of human papillomavirus-associated cancers, the majority of which occur in women.
Despite the pandemic, and in contrast with other leading causes of death, the cancer death rate continued to decline from 2019 to 2020 (by 1.5%), contributing to a 33% overall reduction since 1991 and an estimated 3.8 million deaths averted.
This progress increasingly reflects advances in treatment, which are particularly evident in the rapid declines in mortality (approximately 2% annually during 2016 through 2020) for leukemia, melanoma, and kidney cancer, despite stable/increasing incidence, and accelerated declines for lung cancer. In summary, although cancer mortality rates continue to decline, future progress may be attenuated by rising incidence for breast, prostate, and uterine corpus cancers, which also happen to have the largest racial disparities in mortality.
Those stats may be good news and bad news, but to me whenever a life is lost it is always bad news.
I met her once when she came to my office to talk about her events she had coming up and how her treatment was going and how she was keeping an open, positive outlook about her prognosis.
I wanted to tell her story of survival, because in my heart, I knew she would beat it.
Well, even though she was laid to rest this week, she did beat cancer. It no longer has a hold on her life. Cancer no longer afflicts her, nor does it consume her every thought, or action.
She is at peace.
I want to speak to those she left behind, especially her children.
As a man whose mother has also been laid to rest because of this disease, I want to encourage you to grieve, but don't let that grief define your life. No mother would want that for her children.
Honor her privately every day. Honor her publicly every chance you get. That honor makes her immortal.
Shainah Conn left her mark on this earth, in the state of Georgia, in Carroll County, on every person she came into contact with on her journey to heal from this awful disease.
She is an example that no matter what someone goes through, one can fight with honor, dignity and fervor.
She can be looked upon as an inspiration to those that follow her that must take on the same fight.
