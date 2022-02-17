There are only a few things that all human beings have in common. One of those is birth. Each one of us has a birth story, complete with the rarely remembered hands that helped bring us into the world. One such pair of hands belonged to Midwife Lizzie Bell Wilson. She was a granny midwife credited with assisting in three thousand births from 1903 until 1963.
Born on December 4, 1878, Midwife Lizzie Bell Wilson delivered babies for sixty years until 1963 when she retired for the second time. She worked mainly in Carroll, Douglas, and Paulding counties, but also helped with births from Alabama to Atlanta. This important member of the West Georgia community was affectionately known as “Ma Bell.” She was often seen walking to work, carrying a black leather medical bag filled with her midwife tools and instruments. It is said that children in the community started believing that “was where the babies came from;” that Midwife Lizzie Bell brought them in her medical bag. The babies she delivered during her 60-year career have come to be known as the “Bell Babies.”
The 1880 census shows that she began her life in Sparta, Georgia with her parents Alfred and Hattie Ward. Lizzie Bell Ward began her life’s calling at an early age, delivering her first baby when she was 14 years old. She married Mr. Governor Wilson around 1900 and by 1920 had moved to Temple, Georgia. Around that time, Mrs. Lizzie Bell Wilson became a certified midwife and continued to deliver babies.
After the First World War, America experienced a baby boom. This increased birth rate also increased mortality rates in mothers and infants. Because of this, The Shepard Tanner Act for Infant Mortality (1923-1929) was passed which gave medical training to “granny midwives,” combining the self-taught clinicians’ own medical knowledge with the latest technologies and new understandings in medical education. The bill also made it possible for more midwives to be trained to meet the growing need of American mothers. By the time this legislation was defunded in 1929, many southern states benefitted from the increase of midwives in rural communities.
Another World War (WWII) brought another baby boom and in 1946 the Hill-Button Act, at the overview of the American Medical Association, began requiring that midwives had to be tested and certified yearly. The granny midwives of this area met these stringent requirements and continued to deliver West Georgia babies. The most widely known of these granny midwives, Lizzie Bell Wilson has been honored with proclamations by the City of Villa Rica, as well as by the Georgia House of Representatives, and the Georgia Governor’s office. Locally, The Villa Rica Historic Commission erected a Historic Marker in her honor near Thomas Dorsey Drive.
Her greatest legacy has been in the continuation of the education of midwives. In 2014 several citizens of the West Georgia area recognized the midwife’s importance and began The Midwife Lizzie Bell Ward Wilson Foundation, which advocates for midwives by creating awareness and issuing annual scholarships to college students who are studying midwifery. The August 2021 Scholarship winner was Tia Ajao MPH SNM. She is the CEO of “Hello Baby Events” in Baltimore, Maryland.
We asked Tia Ajao about what kind of impact a person like Midwife Lizzie Bell Wilson can still have on a community, even long after that person’s death. “The legacy of an influential individual like Midwife Lizzie Bell Wilson cannot be contained in just books and journals. ‘Ma Bell’ made an impact on mothers, children & entire families by impressing powerful & long-lasting memories on their hearts and minds. Research has shown that a mother can often remember the story of her births long into her old age, and for those impacted by Lizzie Bell; there are thousands of stories that describe her professional prowess, her kindness, her love, and her impact. Now that these families are sharing ‘Ma Bell's legacy, we can document these stories and experiences for generations to come.”
Tia added, “Midwife Lizzie Bell Wilson practiced midwifery from 1920 to 1963 in West Georgia Area and delivered 3,000 babies: this means that over 43 years she delivered about 70 babies a year; roughly 5-6 babies a month. Knowing that in community midwifery, a midwife knows neither the day nor the hour chosen for birth, I can't imagine how she could have done it without the holistic support of her community. Midwives invest so much more into women & families than the delivery of their babies. There is prenatal care, counseling, nutrition, birth education and so much more that midwives do for families. This many deliveries is a tremendous feat for ‘Ma Bell!’ I applaud the amazing commitment that she had to each of those families!”
Although Midwife Lizzie Bell is a well-known historical figure, many granny midwives worked in this community. For the rest of February, Neva Lomason Library is featuring an exhibit of the Granny Midwives of West Georgia, featuring archival documents, as well as the tools that were used for bringing children into the world. These objects belonged to Midwife Vera Strickland who also worked in the Carroll County area. Her granddaughter Ruby J. Manley loaned the objects to Neva Lomason for their exhibit. On Thursday, February 24 at 6 pm Ruby Manley will be presenting a program, “The Good Lord Tells Me What to Do” Granny Midwives and Georgia’s Maternal Healthcare Crisis. Ruby Manley will be discussing, among other things, the granny midwives who lived and worked in Carroll County and their legacy that still impacts us to this very day.
EVENT
“The Good Lord Tells Me What to Do” Granny Midwives and Georgia’s Maternal Healthcare Crisis
LOCATION: Neva Lomason Library
DATE: February 24, 2022
TIME: 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.