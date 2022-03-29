Shayne Grace Hornsby, baby

daughter of Chereail Hodges and Shane Hornsby, died on

Friday, March 25,

2022.

Final arrangements to be announced

at a later date by

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Shayne Hornsby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos