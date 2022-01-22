Shawn Marie Elrod, 55, of Bremen, Georgia, died on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Service will be conducted on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 5 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the funeral hour.
The family requests in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to your preferred charity.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
