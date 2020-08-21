Sharon Venenga, 81, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her residence.
Sharon was born in Worthington, Minnesota, on Feb. 26, 1939, the daughter of the late-Marvin Steinman and Kay Peters Steinman.
She is survived by her son, Paul Venenga, Valdosta, Georgia, sons and daughters-in-law, Kim and Angela Venenga, Villa Rica, Georgia, Neal and Shannon Venenga, Dallas, Georgia; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Ann Kellen, Becky, Reno, Nevada, Charlene Burrington, Lynn Steinman, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Minister Allen Howard officiating.
In accordance with her wishes she will be cremated and the graveside inurnment will take place on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Carrollton City Cemetery.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, if you choose to attend the visitation and funeral service, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and wear personal protective equipment.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements
