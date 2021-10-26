Sharon Otwell

Sharon Elaine Bass Otwell, 65, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday evening, Oct. 23, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 6, 1956, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the daughter of the late Vernard L. Bass and the late Geraldine Prince Bass.
Sharon was a 1974 graduate of Villa Rica High School and went on to earn an Associates degree in accounting from West Central Technical College. She spent that last 18 years at Pioneer Ford in the accounting department.
Sharon was a member of Consolation Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glynn Norman Otwell; brother, Gene C. Bass; and brother-in-law, Gary Lee “Yankee” Anderson.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Dusty Dawn Otwell, of Carrollton; sisters and brother-in-law, Diane & Ray Bearden, and Brenda Anderson, all of Carrollton; brother, Rayford Bass, also of Carrollton; nieces and nephews, Ken & Christi Bearden, Brandon and Kristle Anderson, and Sheena & Kevin Holland; a number of great-nieces and -nephews; and extended family members and many friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, from Consolation Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Powers officiating. The body will be placed in the church at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Those serving as pallbearers will be Ken Bearden, Brandon Anderson, Kevin Holland, Hunter Anderson, Chase Bearden, and Colby Holland. Fisher Anderson will be recognized as a horary pallbearer.
Interment will follow in Consolation Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
