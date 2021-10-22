Sharon Minor, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton, Georgia at noon. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Her viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone must wear a mask for the viewing and the funeral service.
Arrangements entrusted to: Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St., Carrollton; 770-832-9059.
