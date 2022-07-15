Sharon Lynn Haynes, 51, of Carrollton, passed away on July 14, 2022. She was born on August 24, 1970.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be www.joneswynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
