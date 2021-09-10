Sharon D. Goodwin, 56, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Winston, Georgia.
To send condolences to the family visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.