Mrs. Sharon Diane Yates Gladstone, age 78, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
She was born on June 25, 1944 in Lexington, Ky, the daughter of the late Rev. Clarence Mason Yates and Charlotte Louise Mott Yates.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 4:20 pm
Mrs. Sharon Diane Yates Gladstone, age 78, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
She was born on June 25, 1944 in Lexington, Ky, the daughter of the late Rev. Clarence Mason Yates and Charlotte Louise Mott Yates.
Mrs. Gladstone obtained a BA degree in Education from Asbury University and was a retired educator/teacher. She was a member of Old Camp United Methodist Church, where she taught bible studies for many years and the Walk to Emmaus. She was a spiritual mother to many and also loved scrapbooking.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, W.C. “Guppy” Gladstone; son and daughter-in-law, Garrett and Caroline Gladstone of Thomasville; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Michael Mowen of Canton; grandsons, Tatum Mowen, Mason Mowen; granddaughter, Ava Gladstone; brother, Dr. Philip and Jeri Yates of Jacksonville, Florida; cousin, Beverly Yates Steed; numbers other cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral Service will be Friday, May 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Old Camp United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Compton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Camp United Methodist Church, 77 Old Camp Church Road, Carrollton, Ga 30117.
A private family interment will be in Old Camp United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.