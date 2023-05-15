Mrs. Sharon Diane Yates Gladstone, age 78, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 5:49 pm
Funeral service will be on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Old Camp United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Compton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Camp United Methodist Church, 77 Old Camp Church Road, Carrollton, Ga 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
