There are no self-made men.
I better not say the same thing about women because I know better. Furthermore, women don’t mind telling us the truth — even when it hurts. They see things in us menfolk we’re too blind to see.
It’s the little things like the cave men in most of us that are total slobs. My wife runs circles around me and can do 100 things at once compared to my need to maintain total single laser-sharp focus while cooking a grilled cheese. I’ll walk through the house with my hands covered in charcoal after loading my Big Green Egg (as I did last Sunday) and all she has to do is look at the sink.
In case you’re wondering, I smoked a pork tenderloin over charcoal and apple wood after marinating it in maple syrup, spicy creole mustard and apple cider vinegar for several hours. It was good. It was really good.
Thankfully, there are people in this world who guide us, push us and empower us to be all we can possibly be. Like I said — there are no self-made men.
There’s an old saying, “The world is divided into people who do things, and people who get the credit. Try, if you can, to belong in the first class. There’s far less competition.”
For most of my childhood years, I envied my brothers’ rooms that were adorned with various trophies from their athletic skills. I grew up in the 1970s and the only people who ever won a trophy were those who finished first place, made the all-star teams or won the most-valuable-player award.
The closest I ever came to winning a trophy was when my friend Joe Murrah and I teamed for the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department’s two-on-two basketball tournament when we were 12 years old. Joe and I had a great day and played above our skillset until Shane Sullivan and Scotty Almon beat us by a free throw to win the title.
For a moment, we were good sports and shook their hands. However, when Coach Kenneth Farmer handed Shane and Scotty the top prize, I knew a trophy wasn’t in our destiny. By the way, Joe and I received a certificate. Who wants a certificate?
As fate would have it, years later after I graduated from college, I finally brought home my first trophy when our local First United Methodist Church softball team captured first place.
Immediately, I put it on my dresser and displayed it like a proud 12-year-old. The only problem — I was 24 at the time.
Fast forward 28 years and lightning struck again when I recently received a call from Ken Denney at the Times-Georgian informing me that I had won the top prize in the Georgia Press Association’s Joe Parham Award for humorous writing in the columnist category.
“That’s fantastic!” I told Ken. “Will I get a trophy?”
“No,” he replied. “You’ll get a plaque.”
Close enough, I thought. And then it hit me —giving me an award for column writing is like giving the rooster credit for the sunrise. Then again, as the old saying goes, “If you don’t toot your own horn every now and then, someone else will use it as a spittoon.”
Therefore, I want to give a big shout out to my weekly editors Tyler Sabo and my wife Ali. If the public ever read one of my first drafts, they would cancel their Times-Georgian subscription the next day.
Some weeks when my beloved editors hand me back a draft, it looks like they slit their wrists and blood poured on the page from the red ink marks correcting everything from my spelling to poor grammar and usage. Keep in mind I made a C in English 101.
“You’re going to have to rewrite most of your column this week,” Tyler often tells me.
“How much?” I reply.
“Most of it except the next to last paragraph,” he counters. “That one is OK but the rest of the column has to go.”
So, kudos to Tyler and Ali. I share this award with you. Thank you Times-Georgian for giving me a spot in your newspaper. And thank you folks who read my paragraphs each week. I love you all.
As for Joe Murrah, let’s hit the basketball court. You’re now as tall as Scotty, and I’m as blubbery as Shane. I think we can take them this time.
And if we win, I’m going to buy us a trophy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.