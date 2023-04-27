One of the things I learned early in my ministry was how to lead families through grief. I didn’t have a choice. My first week on the job, fresh out of seminary, Ms. Hettie died. I had not even had time to visit her when I got a call from the funeral home to come to the hospital. It was 1 am in the morning. The hospital was 45 minutes down the mountain. In the days before GPS and Google maps, all I knew was that if I took highway 70 out of Morganton and went through Drexel, I would wind up in Valdese. From there, I looked for the big blue H sign for the hospital to lead the way.

Ms. Hettie was 91 years old when she died. I quickly learned that she had nine children, all of whom still lived nearby. Her oldest daughter had lived next door to the house she grew up in and over the last few years had been her mother’s primary caregiver. She was devastated with grief. Her mother was still in hospital bed, and she would not let the funeral home take her body. The funeral home had called the pastor to see if I could get the daughter to release her mother’s body. I went into the room to talk with her.

