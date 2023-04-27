One of the things I learned early in my ministry was how to lead families through grief. I didn’t have a choice. My first week on the job, fresh out of seminary, Ms. Hettie died. I had not even had time to visit her when I got a call from the funeral home to come to the hospital. It was 1 am in the morning. The hospital was 45 minutes down the mountain. In the days before GPS and Google maps, all I knew was that if I took highway 70 out of Morganton and went through Drexel, I would wind up in Valdese. From there, I looked for the big blue H sign for the hospital to lead the way.
Ms. Hettie was 91 years old when she died. I quickly learned that she had nine children, all of whom still lived nearby. Her oldest daughter had lived next door to the house she grew up in and over the last few years had been her mother’s primary caregiver. She was devastated with grief. Her mother was still in hospital bed, and she would not let the funeral home take her body. The funeral home had called the pastor to see if I could get the daughter to release her mother’s body. I went into the room to talk with her.
At 26, I had seen a few dead bodies in the hospital. I was prepared for what I saw, the darkness of the room, the discarded tubing and a white sheet tucked neatly around the frail body. What I wasn’t prepared for was the outpouring of grief from a 72-year-old daughter who had talked with her mother every day of her life. In my family, children grew up, went to college, and moved far away. This was different. This was the loss of a daily companion, a best friend, the one who had been with you from the beginning, the one you had cared for till the end. The other children were sad, but only this oldest child was lost in the depths of grief.
Only later did I come to understand this kind of grief. I remember at the time that I had a mission from the funeral home to get the body released. I had enough compassion and sense to take my time, to talk and pray, listen and hold. Four hours later, the daughter finally agreed that it was time to let her mother’s body go. I was still puzzled by the strong reaction at the loss of someone who had lived such a long and wonderful life. The stories the family shared with me in those four hours were filled with love and good times. As the years went by, and I shared grief with many more families, I looked back on this first pastoral experience with death, and I began to see the powerful love that sustains a family when they continue to live in proximity to each other. That’s not to say that families who move away don’t love each other. It’s just that grief is different when the loss is not part of your daily routine.
Since that first week, I’ve walked with hundreds of families through dying, death and grief. It’s one of the great privileges of being a pastor. Families invite you into their circle of love, share their stories, and ask you to carry their grief with them. We bear witness to their loss through worship and prayer, but primarily, we represent God’s presence and the mystery of life and death.
The funeral for Ms. Hettie was simple and filled with joy for her faith and long life. Her daughter even managed a smile. A pastor never forgets their firsts—funeral, wedding, baptism, communion—all the faith rituals that orient us toward God and the world. Before my first funeral as a pastor, I had only been to three funerals, and two of them were Catholic. I relied on the ritual of my denomination’s book of worship and God’s presence with and through me. I knew my mission—preach the gospel and celebrate the life of Ms. Hettie. And keep learning from this journey of shared grief.
