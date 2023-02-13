Eric Jackson, owner of Blessed Brand Clothing, began planning out his own clothing brand in June of 2020 and officially launched his brand in October of 2020. Blessed Brand Clothing is a Christian clothing brand that sells streetwear products such as hoodies, jackets, t-shirts, bonnets, women's sets, and more. According to Jackson, the most popular items in the current winter collection are the mens and women's tracksuits and the letterman jacket.
Jackson is native to Covington, Georgia and made the move to Carroll County to be a student at the University of West Georgia. He is currently majoring in marketing and plans to run his Blessed Brand Clothing full time after graduation.
Jackson explained his decision to launch his own brand saying, “Fashion was always a hobby of mine. It was always something that I enjoyed doing.”
Jackson was also inspired to build his own brand by his newly found faith.
“I also became a Christian during COVID so I wanted to be able to mix the two," he said, "being able to be a Christian and show that it is still a fun lifestyle.”
Jackson said he struggled to build his brand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had very limited resources," he said. "I really didn’t know what to do or how to run it. I had not started college yet so I was not able to get a lot of exposure yet.”
On the Blessed Brand Clothing website Jackson goes into the struggles he faced himself.
“College, living away from home for the first time, school work, and of course social media and friends caused delays in Blessed Brand," Jackson said. "Then the realization was made that it was just me versus me.”
Building Blessed Brand Clothing for Jackson was about the message he wants to spread through his brand. Jackson explained that he has set himself apart from other clothing brands through the mission. Jackson said the mission for him is “Spreading the Gospel through clothing.”
Jackson has participated in the University of West Georgia fashion shows over the past two years helping him and his brand get crucial feedback and exposure. Entrepreneurs at the school were also allowed to participate in creating a pop-up shop in a residence hall on campus. Jackson also won $500 in a shark tank style competition hosted by the university in which he placed third.
At this moment, Blessed Brand Clothing does not have an in-person shop for customers to shop. Jackson has not attended a market day in Carroll County yet. However, he is working to get a kiosk in Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.