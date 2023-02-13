Eric Jackson, owner of Blessed Brand Clothing, began planning out his own clothing brand in June of 2020 and officially launched his brand in October of 2020. Blessed Brand Clothing is a Christian clothing brand that sells streetwear products such as hoodies, jackets, t-shirts, bonnets, women's sets, and more. According to Jackson, the most popular items in the current winter collection are the mens and women's tracksuits and the letterman jacket.

Jackson is native to Covington, Georgia and made the move to Carroll County to be a student at the University of West Georgia. He is currently majoring in marketing and plans to run his Blessed Brand Clothing full time after graduation.

