Mr. Shane Mitchell Webb, age 32, of Villa Rica, GA died on July 27, 2023. Mr. Webb’s viewing will be held on Friday August 4, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

