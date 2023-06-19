Carroll County Sheriff Deputy, Shainah Leigh Bennett Conn, age 33, of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away at her residence on Saturday, June 17, 2023 after a heroic battle with cancer.
Shainah was born on July 17, 1989 in Pensacola, Florida, Naval Hospital, the daughter of Timothy Scott Bennett, Sr. and Regina Kay Patterson Bennett.
She began her career serving the people of Carroll County as a Carroll County 911 telecommunicator. Later she joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s office as a Deputy and served on the SWAT team and Honor Guard. Shainah dedicated her life to public safety and to the service of others. She loved God, going to the shooting range, riding motorcycles and her country.
She is survived by children, Haylee Conn, Paige Conn, Carter Conn, Wyatt Conn; parents, Tim and Regina Bennett; boyfriend, Ty Reed; sisters, Jessica Knipl, Kimberly Bills; brothers, Jackie Holshouser, David Holshouser, Scott Bennett; grandfather, Clyde Patterson; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Patricia Robinson, Pink and Ruby Shelnutt, John and Bessie Bennett and cousin, Cullie Denney.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 3 pm to 7 pm at Almon Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2 pm at Roopville Road Baptist Church with Sgt. Kim Hope and Pastor Will Sexton officiating.
Interment will follow at Rotherwood Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Holshouser, David Holshouser, Scott Bennett; Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Rob Holloway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to benefit her children may be made at any Regions Bank, account name and number: Shainah Conn; 0331350925
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
