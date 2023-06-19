Shainah Leigh Bennett Conn

Carroll County Sheriff Deputy, Shainah Leigh Bennett Conn, age 33, of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away at her residence on Saturday, June 17, 2023 after a heroic battle with cancer.

Shainah was born on July 17, 1989 in Pensacola, Florida, Naval Hospital, the daughter of Timothy Scott Bennett, Sr. and Regina Kay Patterson Bennett.