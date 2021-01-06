'Shades of Bublé' to stage tribute show Jan. 15

The three-man vocal group, "Shades of Bublé," will bring the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage of the Carrollton Center for the Arts, January 15.
“The unique thing about this show is the arrangements of Michael Bublé’s music,” said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “You have three artists singing familiar tunes, many of which were first made famous by Frank Sinatra, but it is the modern presentation of these recognizable songs that will really open your eyes – and ears – to something new.”
Delivering a set list comprised only of songs recorded or performed live by Michael Bublé, the trio honors, but doesn’t imitate, the sophisticated, retro style and high-energy Bublé brings to his concerts while adding a three-part harmony sound made popular by the male vocal groups of the 1950s and ‘60s.
The show includes big-band standards like “Come Fly With Me,” “You’re Nobody ‘Till Somebody Loves You” and “All of Me,” classic hits from the 1950s to the 1980s like “Be My Baby,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Twist and Shout” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” as well as Billboard chart-toppers from today including “Home,” “Everything” and “Haven’t Met You Yet.”
Since debuting in April, 2015, the group has entertained tens of thousands of people at concerts across the country, gala events and headline performances onboard luxury cruise ships. They have also released a CD, Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé.
The 7:30 p.m. show is sponsored by Milestone Investment Management.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online via cprcad.myboxoffice.us, or by phone at (770) 838-1083, or at the Center for the Arts box office at 251 Alabama St.
Seating is limited. Masks are required.
