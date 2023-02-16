Sgt. Terry Thompson

Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Terry “Poncho” Thompson, 57, of Bowdon, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Terry was born on Feb. 5, 1966, in Atlanta to the late Robert “Bob” and Myrtice Thompson. He was a graduate of Bowdon High School and a member of Bowdon Baptist Church. Terry was a lifelong law enforcement officer, having started is career in 1986 with the Bowdon Police Department before moving on the Georgia State Patrol. Known to most as “Poncho," he was a friend to many and will be missed by those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dawn Thompson; his children, Krystle Wright and her husband, Mike, and Corey Thompson; two grandchildren, Bry and Mia Wright; his mother-in-law, Shirley Noles; and his brothers-in-law, Clarence Noles Jr. and Jonathon Noles.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church. The Rev. Justin Richards and the Rev. Ralph Caldwell will officiate.
Members of the Georgia State Patrol will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Cleburne Memory Gardens in Ranburne, Alabama with the GSP Honor Guard rendering service honors.
Prior to the service on Friday, his body will lie-in-state at the church from 1 p.m. till the funeral hour.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.