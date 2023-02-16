Sgt. Terry Thompson

Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Terry “Poncho” Thompson, 57, of Bowdon, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Terry was born on Feb. 5, 1966, in Atlanta to the late Robert “Bob” and Myrtice Thompson. He was a graduate of Bowdon High School and a member of Bowdon Baptist Church. Terry was a lifelong law enforcement officer, having started is career in 1986 with the Bowdon Police Department before moving on the Georgia State Patrol. Known to most as “Poncho," he was a friend to many and will be missed by those who knew him.

