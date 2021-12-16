A Franklin woman was arrested Tuesday by Villa Rica officers who alleges that she created multiple social media accounts pretending to be someone else.
Tiffany Joy Fagan, 40, was charged with electronic transmission/ post of photo depicting nudity.
Officers say on Aug. 15, they were notified of an incident where a suspect, later identified as Fagan, had created multiple social media accounts in the victim’s name and was posting photos showing female genitals and breasts.
According to a press release, the posts claimed the photos to be of the victim.
Officers allege that Fagan had included the victim’s phone number on the accounts and encouraged strangers to contact the victim.
Officers also say that Fagan claimed to have a relationship with the victim’s boyfriend and had created the false accounts out of jealousy.
An arrest warrant was then taken out on Fagan and she was arrested on Dec. 15. As of Thursday, Fagan is still in jail and her bond has not been set.
