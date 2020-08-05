“The Secret Garden”
(Rated PG for thematic elements and some mild peril. Available on VOD.)
Marc Munden is primarily known for directing British television series and documentaries. However, with his latest effort, a cinematic retelling of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved novel “The Secret Garden,” he has established himself as a commendable visual storyteller. I’m not sure if it’s a path he’s interested in, but I’d love to see what he’d do with a Marvel or Pixar film.
In this version of “The Secret Garden,” Munden and screenwriter Jack Thorne (who recently adapted other beloved children’s properties “Wonder” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) have placed the story in post-World War II England. It’s 1947 and the country is still recovering from war and coming to terms with its post-colonial existence. In the midst of this, young Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx) arrives at the decaying estate of her uncle (Colin Firth) after living in India for most of her life.
Mary’s parents recently died in a cholera epidemic and she’s thrown from one traumatic situation into another. Her uncle is still in mourning following the death of his wife and he’s taking it out on his sickly young son (Edan Hayhurst). On rocky terms with the strict housekeeper (Julie Walters), Lucy spends most of her time exploring the grounds. During one of these excursions, she discovers the titular garden tucked away in a hidden part of the estate and becomes convinced it has magical powers.
While “The Secret Garden” takes a while to get going – young viewers might get a little antsy during the glacially paced first half – it’s ultimately worth the journey to arrive at the heartwarming conclusion. (Does it count as spoilers to vaguely hint at the ending of a 109-year-old story?)
It helps that Munden depicts Lucy’s discovery of her new home in visually exciting ways that help viewers see the world through her imagination. He also applies this stylistic approach to brief flashbacks of her life in India, using childlike innocence to depict traumatic events in a less horrific manner.
The cast is also fantastic, which should come as no surprise with Firth and Walters in the mix. However, the film’s most welcome surprises are the terrific work from Egerickx, Hayhurst, and Amir Wilson (who plays the younger brother of one of the estate’s housekeepers).
Frequent readers know I’m not always a big fan of child actors’ exaggerated, over-coached style. But these young performers seem like real kids, not tiny adults who grew up on movie sets. They modulate their styles based on where their characters are in their evolution and they’re genuinely enjoyable to watch.
I’m sure “The Secret Garden” would’ve been even better if I’d gotten to experience its fantastic visual effects on the big screen. However, the movie will probably find its share of satisfied fans and new admirers when it hits VOD this weekend.
Grade: B
“I Used to Go Here”
(Not rated, but contains strong language, sexual content and drug use. Available on VOD.)
Fans of the cult sitcom “Community” already know that Gillian Jacobs is a phenomenal actress with a gift for awkward comedy. But since the end of that perennially low-rated show, she’s been honing her craft even more in great indie films like “Don’t Think Twice” and the Netflix series “Love.”
Even when she pops up in mainstream fare, it’s usually in a hilarious oddball supporting role, as was the case in Melissa McCarthy’s disappointing “Life of the Party.” She was easily the best part of that flick as a college student getting a late start because she spent eight years in a coma.
However, she’s in her element in the new dramedy “I Used to Go Here.” Writer-director Kris Rey weaponizes all of the actress’ talents in a role that should’ve made her an even bigger star. The movie was supposed to get a big, splashy premiere at the South by Southwest film festival last spring, but the COVID-19 put a stop to that.
Jacobs plays Kate, a writer in her mid-30s who should be celebrating the release of her first novel. Instead, the book isn’t selling well and her publicity tour has been canceled. Already feeling left out because her friends are getting married and having kids, she jumps at the opportunity to speak at her alma mater after getting an invitation from her former professor (Jemaine Clement).
Over the next couple of days, she revisits her old stomping grounds and gets to know the eccentric college kids who live in her old house. The experience helps her realize she’s at a crossroads: she can either continue to live in the past or finally grow up.
As a guy who still lives in my hometown and teaches English where I went to school, the awkward realism of “I Used to Go Here” had me watching most of it through my fingers. It’s a testament to Rey’s strong filmmaking and Jacobs’ exceptional performance that I continued to root for her character even after she makes some exceptionally boneheaded decisions.
She’s supported by a killer supporting cast, including Clement (who makes his character entertaining even though he’s a giant cliché), Hannah Marks, Josh Wiggins, Brandon Daley, and Rammel Chan. They make the film, which doesn’t overstay its welcome at 85 minutes, a fun hangout despite relatively minimal plot.
“I Used to Go Here” is cringe comedy of the highest order, so it’s probably not for all tastes. But even though it made me really uncomfortable in places, I still enjoyed the characters and performances enough that it made the experience worth the awkwardness.
Grade: B+
