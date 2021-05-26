Disney has been a huge proponent of the ongoing remake trend, which allows studios to cash in on old properties that still have name recognition rather than develop new ideas from scratch. From a business standpoint, who can blame them? The company has raked in billions of dollars from recent flicks like “Aladdin” and “The Lion King.”
Creatively, however, the results have been hit or miss.
I’ll admit I was less than enthused when I heard Disney’s next stab at reviving an old property would be an origin story for “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella De Vil. Do we really need to spend more time with a woman who wants to skin puppies and turn them into a coat?
Turns out the answer yes, we absolutely do.
“Cruella” has no business being this fantastic. But thanks to director Craig Gillespie’s love of eccentric characters, a clever screenplay (credited to Dana Fox and Tony McNamara), an enthusiastic cast and a killer soundtrack, the result is a total blast. I’m happy to admit when I’m wrong.
In this creative reimagining, Emma Stone plays Estella, a clever, creative girl who dreams of a career in the fashion world. However, in 1970s London, no one breaks into the business without the approval of the terrifying Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson). After the young woman’s designs catch the legend’s eye, the two forge a tenuous business relationship, but a series of shocking revelations cause Estella to embrace her dark side and become the iconic Cruella de Vil.
As with revisionist stories like “Maleficent” and “Wicked,” the film paints its central character not as an outright villain, but as a misunderstood antihero who refuses to conform to cultural norms. Still, since this is a Disney flick, we also get a startlingly appropriate and — let’s be honest — darkly funny origin for her hatred of Dalmatians.
Stone is dynamite as Estella, an outcast who is primarily considered “evil” because she exists within a society than doesn’t know what to do with smart, headstrong women. Some actors phone it in for these Disney remakes, but not her. She fully commits to the role, portraying Estella and her alter ego Cruella as two completely different characters, changing her mannerisms, body language, vocal inflections, etc. It’s fun to watch the transformation.
Additionally, Fox and McNamara’s screenplay retcons some of the overtly evil stuff from the 1961 animated film in clever ways that keep viewers from hating the character outright. That includes Cruella leaning into rumors that she murders animals, using the urban legend to bolster her dark reputation.
Thompson is equally brilliant, of course. When is she not fantastic? As the film’s true villain, she pays homage to Meryl Streep’s savage fashionista from “The Devil Wears Prada” but eliminates any trace of redeeming qualities. She chews scenery like crazy (and is clearly having a blast doing it), but never goes so over-the-top that it takes you out of the story.
There’s also great supporting work from talented actors like Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser (playing Cruella’s delightfully bumbling associates Jasper and Horace), as well as Mark Strong, John McCrea and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Each of these characters are interesting enough for their own movies, especially since they feel so at home in this vibrant, punk rock interpretation of London.
Gillespie, who also directed “I, Tonya” and the upcoming Hulu series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, was the perfect choice to helm “Cruella.” Admittedly, it’s still a massive Disney tentpole, but the PG-13 rating and slightly twisted setting allows the filmmaker to make it a little meaner and rough-edged than typical remakes aimed at kids.
Finally, I can’t say enough about the great soundtrack (which I started looking for online almost as soon as the movie was over), Nicholas Britell’s fantastic score, the gorgeous costume design by Jenny Beavan and Tom Davies, as well as Fiona Crombie’s lavish production design. Honestly, I wouldn’t be shocked to see “Cruella” rack up several behind-the-camera Oscar nominations next year. They’d be well-earned.
“Cruella” is rated PG-13 for some violence and thematic elements. Opens in theaters on May 28 and on Disney+ with Premier Access for a onetime additional fee.
Grade: A-
Home Video Spotlight:
‘Happily’
(Rated R for sexual content, language throughout and brief violence. Now available on Blu-ray and DVD.)
In this fun, genre-bending satire, writer-director BenDavid Grabinski takes on love, marriage and the crushing weight of cultural expectations. Even though they tied the knot 14 years ago, Tom (Joel McHale) and Janet (Kerry Bishé) still act like newlyweds, smiling nonstop and engaging in near-constant public displays of affection. But when their burned-out couple friends (played by Natalie Zea, Paul Scheer, Natalie Morales, Jon Daly, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Shannon Woodward, Charlyne Yi and Breckin Meyer) reveal how much they resent their happiness, Tom and Janet begin to question the loyalty of everyone they know.
Things escalate quickly when a mysterious stranger (Stephen Root) shows up at their front door and drops a bombshell revelation. The visit results in an existential crisis, a dead body and a tense couples’ weekend straight out of “The Twilight Zone.”
I didn’t totally love how everything wraps up, but I’ll always take a weird movie that swings big over one that plays it safe. Plus, the incredible cast makes the proceedings fun even when the plot occasionally stumbles.
The Blu-ray and DVD include a commentary by Grabinski.
‘Super 8’
(Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence, language and some drug use. Now available on 4K Ultra HD.)
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of “Super 8,” writer/director J.J. Abrams’ nostalgic throwback to 1980s-era Spielberg and Amblin, Paramount has released a newly remastered version on 4K Ultra HD for the first time.
Starring Joel Courtney, Kyle Chandler and Elle Fanning, the film tells the story of six friends who witness a train wreck while making a home movie, only to discover that something unimaginable escaped during the crash.
The 4K Ultra HD release includes access to a digital copy of the film and more than two hours of previously released bonus content including commentary by Abrams, Bryan Burk and Larry Fong; deleted scenes and 10 behind-the-scenes featurettes.
‘Snoopy 4-Movie Collection’
(Rated G. Now available on Blu-ray.)
This set includes the debut classic “A Boy Named Charlie Brown,” the on-screen debut of Woodstock in “Snoopy Come Home,” the outdoor adventure “Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown” and the globe-trotting antics of “Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (and Don’t Come Back!).” The collection also includes access to digital copies of the films, all of which were written by “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz.
